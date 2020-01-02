Disco Tubing Saturdays at Squaw Valley

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will host disco tubing every Saturday from Jan. 3 to March 7.

Tubers can experience an evening of disco music, colorful LED lights, lasers and a live DJ as they slide down the snow.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, DJ Mich Michael will be spinning music for tubers and on Sunday DJ Rambo will be performing.

Spin down the LED illuminated snowy lanes on the tubes on either adult or kid sized tubes.

Kids have to be at least 40 inches tall to ride and able to independently get in and out of the tube.

Tubing sessions are 55 minutes long and begin at the top of the hour.

Parents are not allowed to ride in the same tube as their child.

Wearing winter boots is recommended. Ski boots are not permitted on the tubing hill.

Tubing tickets are $55 and sold at SnoVentures Activity Zone and are sold on a first come, first served basis. There are a limited number of tickets per session in order to provide the best tubing experience.

Tubing is weather permitting.

For more information, visit squawalpine.com/events-things-do/disco-tubing to get a complete list of tubing dates and times.