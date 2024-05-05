Discover the world of STEM at Discovery Night in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College , Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD), and Tahoe STEM Academy are hosting Discovery Night, a community event focused on STEM exploration Tuesday, May 14, from 5:30-7 p.m., at South Tahoe Middle School.

Discovery Night promises an evening filled with excitement, learning, and fun for K-12 students and families alike. Emulating the engaging atmosphere of a Discovery Museum, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into interactive activities, tinkering exhibits, and robotics displays.

“As educators and community leaders, we understand the importance of nurturing an early interest in STEM subjects. Discovery Night aims to provide a platform for families to come together, explore, and ignite that passion for science and discovery,” said Adam Eynon, Director of Dual Enrollment at Lake Tahoe Community College.

LTCC’s TRiO, HSI, and Dual Enrollment departments are proud to lend their support to this initiative. With a focus on expanding STEM offerings in dual enrollment, LTCC is committed to providing students with access to high-quality STEM education.

“We are excited to collaborate with LTUSD and Tahoe STEM Academy to bring Discovery Night to fruition. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance STEM education opportunities in our community,” said Eynon.

Discovery Night promises an evening of food, games, raffle prizes, and, most importantly, an enriching exploration of STEM concepts. Families with students from kindergarten to 12th grade are encouraged to attend and participate in this immersive learning experience.