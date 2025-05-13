Discovery Night returns to South Lake Tahoe: A hands-on STEM event for families

Event Details: What: Discovery Night – STEM Exploration Event When: Friday, May 16, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Where: South Tahoe Middle School, Multi-Purpose Room Cost: Free Admission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Curiosity, creativity, and STEM exploration take center stage at the 2nd annual Discovery Night, a free community event hosted by Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD), and Tahoe STEM Academy. Families are invited to attend on Friday, May 16, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at South Tahoe Middle School.

Designed for kindergarten through 12th grade students, Discovery Night offers an evening filled with interactive exhibits, robotics demonstrations, hands-on tinkering stations, and more — emulating the dynamic environment of a discovery museum. Food trucks will be on site, and attendees can win raffle prizes throughout the evening.

“As educators and community leaders, we understand the importance of nurturing an early interest in STEM subjects,” said Adam Eynon, LTCC’s Director of Dual Enrollment. “Discovery Night provides a platform for families to come together, explore, and ignite that passion for science and discovery.”

LTCC’s TRiO, Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), and Dual Enrollment programs proudly support Discovery Night as part of a broader effort to expand access to high-quality STEM education opportunities.

“We are excited to collaborate with LTUSD and Tahoe STEM Academy to bring Discovery Night to fruition,” Eynon added. “This event perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance STEM education in our community.”

Families across South Lake Tahoe are encouraged to attend for an evening of exploration, innovation, and fun.