District 5 supervisor candidates Laine, Curtzwiler advance to November election

Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler are advancing to the November election.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler have advanced to the November election.

The El Dorado County Elections Department said Wednesday they plan to finalize the results by the end of the month, but any votes that still need to be counted, won’t affect the outcome.

Laine garnered the most votes with 2,232 (27.9%) followed by Curtzwiler with 2,141 (26.7%).

The other to candidates Jeffery Spencer and Tamara Wallace received 1,851 (23.1%) and 1,770 (22.1%) votes, respectively.

Overall, 8,911 votes were cast out of 26,276 registered voters, a turnout of 33.9%.