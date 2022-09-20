District 5 supervisor candidates to appear at League of Women Voters forum

District 5 supervisor candidates Brooke Laine and Kenny Curtzwiler.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The League of Women Voters of El Dorado County will host a series of forums featuring candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including the district 5 supervisor race between South Lake Tahoe candidates Kenny Curtzwiler and Brooke Laine.

Curtzwiler and Laine will field questions from the League of Women Voters and forum attendees beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Pinewood Elementary School multipurpose room, located at 6181 Pine St. in Pollock Pines.

Following that at 7:15 p.m. five vying for three seats on the Pollock Pines School District Board of Trustees will take the Pinewood stage. Trustee candidates include Michael Bird, Carmela Buenrostro, Dave Campbell, Susan McVey and Jackie Mullinax.

An El Dorado Hills Community Services District candidate forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Pavillion at El Dorado Hills, 2288 Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills. Five are looking to fill three director seats — Lewis Hampton, William Willman, Heidi Hannaman, Steve Ferry and Michael Martinelli.

The League of Women Voters will host eight in a race to fill three Placerville City Council seats at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Placerville Town Hall, 549 Main St. Candidates are Duncan Allen, Sean Briggs, Ruth Carter, John Clerici, Paul Godwin, Nicole Gotberg, Dennis Thomas and David Yarbrough.