District Attorney formally charges Mayor Pro Tem Bass with trespassing, harassment, announces December court date

UPDATE Oct. 6, 1:00 p.m.

In a joint statement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office report that Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass received misdemeanor charges upon his arrest and booking in the Douglas County Jail for assault, trespassing, and harassment.

After further review, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office filed a Criminal Complaint with the Tahoe Justice Court on Oct. 2, formally charging Bass with the misdemeanor offenses of trespassing and harassment.

Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass was arrested on Sept. 26 on charges of assault, trespassing and harassment. Provided / DCSO

The morning of the arrest, bail was set at $1,978, bondable. Bass posted bond and was released from the Douglas County Jail on Sept. 26, 2025, at approximately 4:35 a.m., within four hours of being arrested.

Bass will appear before the Tahoe Justice Court on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment.

According to City of South Lake Tahoe City Attorney, Heather Stroud, Bass’ misdemeanor charges would not result in his seat becoming vacant. Under state law a council seat becomes vacant if there is a felony conviction or guilty plea.

ORIGINAL STORY Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m.

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested city of South Lake Tahoe Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass around 1 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Lake Tahoe AleWorx on charges of assault, trespassing, and harassment.

The charges are based on a verbal and physical altercation with an employee at AleWorx.

The sheriff’s office responded just before midnight to the call originally placed by Bass, claiming he had been kicked by a bouncer at AleWorx.

The arresting officer’s report states that based on statements and observations from surveillance, Bass appeared to be the aggressor in the altercation.

The report reveals this wasn’t Bass’ first incident of reporting battery and trespassing at AleWorx after he has been asked not to return.

According to the county jail, Bass was released a few hours after being in custody. The matter has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Tribune is awaiting a response from the city of South Lake Tahoe regarding Bass’ seat on city council, and has also reached out to the district attorney’s office for court dates.

Also as reported by the Tribune, city of South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace is being investigated by the El Dorado District Attorney for embezzlement.