District budget, Vista Rise, and international exchange students: board of education updates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Thursday’s board of education of meeting addressed the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget, the district’s partnership with Vista Rise (previously Live Violence Free) and their international exchange students policy, among other items. The budget decision comes fraught with teachers concerned about their health insurance rate hikes, which was addressed in public comment last meeting.

Public comment

Two primary concerns came during public comment: teachers’ health insurance and special education. Superintendent Todd Cutler addressed these briefly before public comment, promising that the district was reaching out to their brokers regarding the costs and working hard with their special educators to provide for students.

“I have a second job as it is, as many of my fellow teachers do. I don’t have a second person to cushion this increase, so it will be yet another increase in the cost I incur,” said Karen Levine in a submitted comment. “In the long term, this could lead to less healthy and more stressed staff.”

CiCi Cross, a math teacher at South Tahoe Middle School, said, “In a time when the cost of living continues to increase, this increase feels not just unfair, but unsustainable.” Cross also addressed how many teachers do not make a six-figure salary, making the several hundred dollar increases much more impactful.

Other comments regarding the special education programs come after the special education committee’s meeting earlier in the month. During that meeting, attendees expressed their frustration in the district’s failure to meet their children’s educational needs in Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) as the Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) has consistently submitted IEPs and triennial assessments late.

In addition, the special education local area plan (SELPA), which helps provide special education services, has not had their funding reviewed in roughly 25 years. Most SELPA funding is reviewed every three years.

Public comment on this topic recounted lawsuits with the school, unfair treatment to children like moving them from program to program, intimidation tactics used against parents and an encouragement for parents of children with special education needs to submit complaints with the California Department of Education.

Daryl Miller, chairman of the community advisory committee, spoke at public comment to disagree with the board’s decision not to formally agendize the committee’s report. “The hubris of this board and administration… is staggering. This inaction to address special education issues over the years is a blatant disregard for the education of students with disabilities.” Miller, who presented a report last year and felt that there was no action taken to address the issues that he and the committee raised. He called on the board to meaningfully act and to provide transparency and accountability to the special needs community.

Vista Rise Collective Youth Program

Vista Rise, formerly known as Live Violence Free, presented a report on their partnership with the school. Kirstin Downer reported on their work, which included helping 9th-grade students learn about support and resources that they could access. The program provides resources for elementary school to high school students and their parents, along with a new initiative called Reach Out, which helps middle and high schoolers discreetly reach out for assistance in a student-centered manner.

Downer emphasized the importance of their work with statistics—35% of California high school students report experiencing any type of dating violence in their lives. “If even one child is protected, if even one student finds the courage to speak because of what they learned in our program, then we have made a difference. And that difference starts with your continued support and collaboration.”

District budget and energy initiatives

The district recently had an energy audit, showing that the current utility cost per year is $3,572,429, with an average utility cost of $457 per student and $4.82 per square foot. The goal is to reduce the cost of those indicators to $250-300 per student and under $2 per square foot.

To meet this, Brett Gallagher reported that the district would install solar power, which would allow them to add cooling and ventilation systems to class and work areas, upgrade lighting, integrate boiler controls with building management and replace plumbing. The solar project finalization is expected in August of this year, where they’ll decide exactly what processes will take place to implement solar power.

Kelly Buttery, chief business officer, presented the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget to the board for approval. The report states, “Despite current year and future projected deficit spending, the projected budget and multi-year projections support that the district is projecting to be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two years.” The motion passed unanimously.

International exchange students

At a previous board meeting, Alan Reeder presented that South Tahoe High School principal Justin Zunino and registrar Stacy Lopez requested a policy revision to eliminate the tuition fee barrier for international students. As the school has continued to have declining enrollment, they realized that international students could be counted for average daily attendance, which could recoup costs for the school.

Counting these students for average daily attendance was not a practice in the past, though it is now valid with current policies. The board agreed it would also provide a valuable cultural exchange for students and the motion passed.

The next board of education meeting will take place on July 24.

