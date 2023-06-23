Diver who died at Sand Harbor identified

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A 44-year-old dive instructor has been identified as the man who died off Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor, according to the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.

Shaun Larson is listed as a staff member on the Tahoe Dive Center’s Web site, having worked there since 2017. Larson has been certified for 15 years, the site said.

According to emergency traffic on Sunday, two people were in the water as bystanders reported hearing them call for help.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor, Public Information Officer Tia Rancourt said.

“Upon arrival, State Parks lifeguards and rangers were bringing the patient in from the water,” she said. “We transported the patient to Incline Village Community Hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased.”