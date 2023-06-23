Diver who died at Sand Harbor identified
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – A 44-year-old dive instructor has been identified as the man who died off Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor, according to the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.
Shaun Larson is listed as a staff member on the Tahoe Dive Center’s Web site, having worked there since 2017. Larson has been certified for 15 years, the site said.
According to emergency traffic on Sunday, two people were in the water as bystanders reported hearing them call for help.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to Diver’s Cove at Sand Harbor, Public Information Officer Tia Rancourt said.
“Upon arrival, State Parks lifeguards and rangers were bringing the patient in from the water,” she said. “We transported the patient to Incline Village Community Hospital where the individual was pronounced deceased.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.