Diving group claims to find missing Truckee teenager; Sheriff’s office yet to confirm

Placer County has yet to identify the remains.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, diving non-profit Adventures with Purpose posted on Facebook that they’d found the remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

“We just found Kiely Rodni, Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside,” the Facebook post stated.

The group posted this before law enforcement could confirm Rodni’s identification.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the lead agency on the investigation said as of 5:30 p.m. they have no yet made a confirmation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, which is aiding in the search, posted on Facebook, “We are aware of this information and have additional staff to enroute to meet with Adventures with Purpose. We will provide additional information when it becomes available.”

Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Around 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults from the region and as far away as the Bay Area reportedly attended the party. She recently graduated from Forest Charter High School in Truckee, and had planned on attending the University of California Santa Cruz.

Law enforcement officials spent nearly 20,000 man hours in an effort to find Rodni.