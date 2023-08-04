Division I soccer match to be held at LTCC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Division I soccer is coming to Lake Tahoe Community College on Monday as Saint Mary’s College of California takes on the University of San Francisco in an exhibition match.
Saint Mary’s is lead by Head Coach Theresa Romagnolo, who is the wife of South Tahoe High School alumnus Alex Romagnolo.
Romagnolo, a former professional player, took over the Gaels program in 2020. She coached the team to a 5-6-7 record last year.
The preseason game is scheduled for Monday at 3 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. Admission is free.
