Dixie Fire caused by PG&E, Cal Fire investigators say

Butte County, Calif. — Last year’s Dixie Fire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties started on July 13, burned a total of 963,309 acres, destroyed 1,329 structures and damaged 95 additional structures.

CAL FIRE investigators were dispatched to the Dixie Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. After a meticulous and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric located west of Cresta Dam.

The Dixie Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

All inquiries regarding the Dixie Fire investigative report will be referred to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office at (530) 538-7411.

Californians must remain vigilant and be prepared for wildfire. For more information on how to be prepared, visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org or http://www.fire.ca.gov .





Source: Cal Fire