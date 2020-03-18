DMV asks law enforcement to use discretion when ticketing driver license, registration expirations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is asking law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in enforcing driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates in an effort to limit the number of people who need to go in to the offices.

The 60-day period is intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers.

This does not apply to individuals who need to renew registration and have outdated insurance information, registration that has been expired for 90 days or more, smog issues or recent transfers.

“California law enforcement is encouraged to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver license or identification and vehicle registration records,” a press release from the DMV said. “If applicable, DMV may waive vehicle registration penalties.”

The DMV is encouraging customers to take care of many of their tasks online, through the mail or on one of the kiosks.