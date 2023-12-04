Do Your Knees Crackle and Pop?

It’s common for the knees to get a little noisy on occasion, so hearing a “crack” during your hike or yoga class shouldn’t be worrisome. However, knees that pop, click, or crackle frequently may be headed toward arthritis.

What’s that Noise? The popping sound you hear is caused by air bubbles in the synovial fluid – the liquid that surrounds and lubricates your joints – and by the snapping of tightly stretched ligaments as they slide off one bony surface onto another. This noise in the joints is called crepitus.

Crepitus is common, and while it’s not a reason to rush off for a knee replacement, it is a sign that something is going on in the knee joint. Most can live with noise, but if frequent noises occur or pain and stiffness accompany the noise, it can be a sign of cartilage breakdown.

A Painful Result Arthritis occurs when cartilage (the smooth outer coating on the end of the bones that allows for easy movement of the joints) breaks down or degrades, exposing the bone and causing inflammation and pain in the joint. As the smooth surface becomes disrupted, motion in the knee is affected.

There are many causes of arthritis, including trauma and rheumatological conditions; however, the most common is osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis (OA) is considered degenerative, or a “wear and tear” type of arthritis that occurs with age. Others may have risk factors such as obesity or a history of a significant knee injury.

Those who often or always have noisy knees are more likely to develop knee arthritis symptoms than those who never had crepitus.

Find Answers and Fight Back If you have frequent cracking or popping in the knees, get an X-ray. While there is no magic pill that can stop arthritis, there are some ways to slow its progression, including nonsurgical treatment options and strengthening the muscles that support the knees with training or physical therapy.

Dr. Katie Gollotto is a board-certified sports and physical medicine specialist offering nonsurgical orthopedics and sports medicine solutions to the active Lake Tahoe community. To learn more about Barton’s Sports & Physical Medicine services, call 775.589.8915 or visit BartonHealth.org .