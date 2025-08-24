Dog busts man in drug trafficking stop

It must have seemed like dog je vu for a Reno man who was pulled over just after midnight Wednesday and was arrested after K-9 Bubba sniffed out what is alleged to be 5.6 ounces of methamphetamine.

Christopher George Zahradnik, 41, was taken into custody precisely four years and three months after a similar sniff by K-9 Riko resulted in his arrest and conviction for trafficking 6.38 ounces of methamphetamine on May 20, 2021.

Zahradnik appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Thursday morning, where Chief Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said he was recently released from prison after serving a 30-78-month sentence.

According to prison records, his last parole hearing was in April 2024. He’d spent around a year in custody while his case was resolved.

Through attorney Matthew Stermitz, Zahradnik denied he was still on parole after his 2022 sentencing

Zahradnik was driving on Highway 50 and was pulled over after he accelerated away from the light at Warrior Way as a patrol car was sitting right there.

After Bubba alerted on a couple of spots of Zahradnik’s Nissan, deputies located a big plastic bag containing large crystalline rocks in a backpack and just under 2 grams of fentanyl.

Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Mike Johnson set bail at $25,000 bondable or $10,000 cash on Thursday and a Tuesday court date.

• A man facing trial on charges including being a habitual felon was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of drug possession.

Chad Steven Tichenor, 48, is also accused of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

He was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly having a loaded hypodermic containing methamphetamine. Bail was set at $5,000 bondable, but there was some question as to whether his bail bond on the previous case remained in effect, as the court had a letter saying the bond was being surrendered.