Domestic dispute escalates to child abuse in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A domestic dispute over the weekend escalated to child abuse, authorities said.

South Lake Tahoe Police responded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to the Al Tahoe neighborhood for a domestic dispute.

According to Lt. Jeff Roberson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, a family argument escalated to child abuse.

The suspect, David Anthony Miller, 47, allegedly attempted to leave the location with his 8-year old daughter but was confronted by his 17-year-old stepson. The confrontation resulted in a physical fight in which the minor sustained injuries. However, Roberson said, Miller was arrested without incident.

Miller faces two counts of child abuse, one with possible great bodily harm, corporal injury on a child and a felony enhancement.

Bail is set at $105,000 and Miller as of Tuesday morning remains in custody.