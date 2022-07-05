Domestic violence suspect arrested in possession of drugs, illegal firearms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A local man was taken into custody on July Fourth for alleged domestic violence and being in possession of illegal firearms.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department on Monday afternoon received a report that a domestic violence incident had occurred and the suspect, Dylan Puleri, 29, had left the scene allegedly armed with a non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifle.
At about 7:30 p.m. police officers located Puleri’s vehicle in front of a residence which was known to be associated with him.
Since Puleri was reportedly armed, a perimeter was established and officers made announcements for the suspect to peacefully exit the house.
Puleri cooperated with officers’ commands, exited the residence, and was arrested.
During a search of Puleri’s belongings, multiple illegal items were recovered, which included:
— Dissembled non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifles
— AR-15 lower receiver
— Suppressor or “silencer”
— Evidence of methamphetamine for sale
Puleri was booked into El Dorado County jail for multiple felonies, including criminal threats, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, possession of a suppressor, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.
He remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with a bail set at $185,000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.