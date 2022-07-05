Domestic violence suspect arrested in possession of drugs, illegal firearms

Dylan Puleri was arrested on July Fourth.

Provided/SLTPD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A local man was taken into custody on July Fourth for alleged domestic violence and being in possession of illegal firearms.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department on Monday afternoon received a report that a domestic violence incident had occurred and the suspect, Dylan Puleri, 29, had left the scene allegedly armed with a non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifle.

The firearms confiscated by SLTPD.

Provided/SLTPD

At about 7:30 p.m. police officers located Puleri’s vehicle in front of a residence which was known to be associated with him.

Since Puleri was reportedly armed, a perimeter was established and officers made announcements for the suspect to peacefully exit the house.

Puleri cooperated with officers’ commands, exited the residence, and was arrested.

During a search of Puleri’s belongings, multiple illegal items were recovered, which included:

— Dissembled non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifles

— AR-15 lower receiver

— Suppressor or “silencer”

— Evidence of methamphetamine for sale

Puleri was booked into El Dorado County jail for multiple felonies, including criminal threats, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, possession of a suppressor, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

He remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with a bail set at $185,000.