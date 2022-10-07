Donating vehicles this month will support Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society

Humane Society Truckee Tahoe's South Lake office opened in Dec. 2019.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There’s an exciting way for people to help pets in need in the Lake Tahoe area.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is participating in Cartober, a national giving campaign held throughout the month of October to highlight the impact vehicle donations can make for local nonprofits. Cartober is a fun way to spread the word this season, however, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe accepts car donations throughout the year.

People can donate their car, truck, motorcycle, RV or boat and the proceeds from the sale will benefit the HSTT. The society’s vehicle donation partner, Cars Donation Division, will arrange the pick-up of vehicle donations within 24-72 hours at no cost to the donor. Those who donate may qualify for a tax deduction as well. Once the vehicle is sold, donors will be provided with proper tax forms.

“Proceeds from donated vehicles help HSTT find permanent homes for hundreds of homeless dogs and cats in the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region each year. Additionally, the funding helps us support our pet-loving community with our Low- and No-cost Spay/Neuter programs, Pet Pantry program, Wellness Clinics and Community Pet Financial Assistance grants,” said Dale Lawrence, development & marketing director at the HSTT.

Donations may include cars, trucks, motorcycles, RVs or boats. Interested donors can fill out the online form found online or call 855-500-7433. After submitting the donation form, the Cars donation division will contact the donor to schedule a pick-up. In most cases, Cars can take care of all the DMV paperwork as well.

Donations have another great benefit — they are good for the environment. Cars is committed to a cleaner, greener environment, and donating your car ensures it is recycled via many different channels.

For more information, visit, https://careasy.org/nonprofit/hstt .

Source: Humane Society