Donna Almeida

Donna Rae Almeida January 2, 1947 – April 15, 2020 The Heavens have called another angel home! Donna Rae Almeida, 73 fought a fierce, courageous battle to cancer until the Lord took her peacefully on April 15 with both her daughters bye her side. Donna was born on Jan 2, 1947 in Orange, Ca to Ray & Vivian Horton. She was the oldest of 3 children. She graduated from Garden Grove High in 1964. She married Bob in 1965 and had 3 children. She moved to Macon, Georgia with Bob’s work transfer and lived on a farm for approx 5 years. Donna and her children made their way back to Orange County where she would spend the next 40 years, raising her children and being close to family and friends. Donna would eventually make her way to Tahoe in 2015 along with her dauschand “Precious” after her diagnosis to be close to her 3 children & multiple grandchildren. She says her time in Tahoe has been some of the best years of her life, meeting many new friends and quality family time! Donna had a heart of gold, always a positive attitude and a smile & laugh that was extremely contagious. She loved to dance, it didn’t matter what kind, line dance, square dance and disco dance. She loved to sew and crochet and made theme the blankets for all that crossed her path. Donna was a woman of many talents! She worked in the bridal industry, car dealerships, property management and Marriott Corp for many yrs. Donna made a point to sail thru life! There were many times it was against the wind but she always sailed!! She never gave up and conquered many hurdles threat the years. Donna leaves behind her 92 yr old mother Vivian Horton of Fullerton, Ca. Brothers Ronnie (Linda) Horton, Mark (Marsha) Horton of Orange, CA. Her Three Children Daren Hammer, Rhonda (Mark) Dobson, Holly (Willie) Shamas all from south lake tahoe. Step daughter Rose of South Lake Tahoe, 6 Grandchildren Elijah Hammer, Colton & Jordyn Dobson, Christian, Blake & Dawson Shamas. 3 Great-grandchildren Makenna, Lincoln and Gavin Shamas and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father Willie Ray Horton & grandson Lucas Dobson. Donna will be greatly missed here on earth but we know she’s dancing in Heaven. Donantions to St. Judes Children Hospital.