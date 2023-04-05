Donors to get gift cards at blood drives in South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In honor of National Donate Life Month in April, Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give and ensure every patient who needs blood can be treated without delay.

Every day, nonprofit Vitalant needs nearly 5,000 donations to support patients, including those undergoing organ or blood marrow transplants. A single liver transplant surgery can require 20 or more units of blood.

There are two donations scheduled this month for South Lake Tahoe and one in Incline Village.

“Throughout Northern Nevada, we continue to work closely with community blood drive hosts to ensure a safe and available blood supply,” said Sr. Director of Donor Recruitment Julie Gallardo. “We look forward to seeing more people donating blood regularly in response to this critical need.”

Vitalant is thanking all blood donors who give March 27-May 15 with a $10 Amazon.com gift card redeemable by email.

Blood drive disruptions due to weather-related issues, including blood drive cancellations, no-show donors, equipment obstacles and more, have taken a toll on the availability of blood.

“We are all looking forward to April when weather will be less likely to impact blood drives,” said a press release.

Blood and platelet transfusions save lives every day, providing patients battling various medical conditions with the necessary blood components to get better. Platelets are also crucial for patients with cancer or blood disorders who may require chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can damage their bone marrow and decrease platelet production. Donations of all blood types are critical, and especially type O, because it is transfused the most often. O-negative blood can help patients with any blood type, including premature babies.

Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org , download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Vitalant is asking community members to host local blood drives – learn more at https://vitalant.org/host-a-blood-drive .

The first drive in South Lake Tahoe will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue training center at 1195 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

The second will be held in the “Bloodmobile” from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Whole Foods located at 3600 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The drive in Incline Village will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, inside the small gym at Incline Village High School, located at 499 Village Boulevard.