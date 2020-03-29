Publisher’s Perspective: Don’t blink. You may miss it (Opinion)

Rob Galloway

Tribune photo

Let’s just call this spade a spade and put it on blast: Our current situation sucks. Everyone in my household is crawling up the walls.

I have to put in headphones just so I can drown out the constant talking by my children, which seems to have increased a few decibels since they’ve been held in captivity.

A walk or a quick run outside in the crisp air seems to be the only solace in my day yet business, for many of us, still goes on.

There’s no denying it’s tough out there. Ask anyone. It’s everywhere and all around us, and who knows for how long. We all have our fingers, arms, legs and eyeballs crossed hoping that it’s sooner than later.

Support Local Journalism Donate



But, as I sit back and think about what has transpired the past week or two, there are things that are passing by that I may be taking for granted.

My family has held a “Chopped” style cook-off, put together multiple puzzles, watched movies as a family, played games as a family, and, here’s the real kicker, spent less time wired than we typically were when everything was normal.

Yes, in a time where you have to fight every urge to spend time online learning and understanding what’s going on around us, we’ve managed to spend more quality time together. There have even been a few nights when the TV didn’t get turned on. It’s like camping but with electricity, indoor plumbing and hot water. Weird.

I’m not going to deny the fact that I’m still checking online for facts, information and updates. I mean; that’s my job.

But I’m also not going to deny that something is happening in the time being spent with my family. The quality of that time has increased even when you would think being around each other for that long every day might push you in the other direction.

Ask me if that’s the same in a couple weeks and that may change, but for now, I’m going to make the most out of this current situation. I’m going to take what I am learning, as a father and a husband, and I’m going to try and continue it long after this pandemic has passed.

My children range in age from five to 16. I’m going to blink and all that’s left will be my wife and I. While I may hate and/or cherish that day, I’m sure I will also look back to this opportunity and know that I made the most it.

While undoubtedly this is a terrible time for the people in our region, our nation and the world, if I can pull something positive from something as horrible as this, that’s a silver lining that I can work with.

It may not be your silver lining, but if you look deep, you may be able to find your own to help you get through. Just make sure you don’t let the opportunity pass you by.

Stay safe. Stay connected.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.