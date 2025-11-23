Don’t Hibernate: How to Stay Active and Safe in the Cold

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Just because winter rolls in doesn’t mean you have to retreat inside. If you dress smart and listen to your body, cold-weather workouts can be invigorating and even more rewarding than those summer sessions.

Gear Up Right

Forget the bulky cotton hoodie. It might feel cozy at first, but once it gets wet, it stays wet — and that’s a fast track to getting chilled. Instead, layer with technical fabrics. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer (polypropylene or lightweight polyester). Add a warm insulating mid-layer (like fleece or wool), and finish with a breathable, windproof outer shell.

Layering helps you regulate temperature as you move. Too warm? Shed a layer. Too cold? Zip it back up.

Protect Your Extremities

Heat escapes fast through your head and hands, so don’t skip the hat and gloves. Mittens are even better; they let your fingers share warmth. Warm, moisture-wicking socks and waterproof shoes are key; cold feet are a deal-breaker out there.

Hydrate Like It’s July

It may not feel like it, but you’re still sweating and losing fluids — especially in dry mountain air. Sip water before, during, and after your workout. Skip any alcoholic drinks; it’ll lower your body’s ability to retain heat.

Know Your Limits

Exercise and cold weather both stress your body; double up and it can overwhelm those with health conditions. Check with your healthcare team before launching into a winter routine, especially if you’re managing asthma, diabetes, or heart issues.

A Few More Tips:

· Warm up well before heading out (your joints need extra love when it’s cold).

· Cover your mouth and nose with a buff or scarf if you’re prone to airway irritation.

· Know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite. Shivering, confusion, and pale skin are red flags.

· Check the forecast and aim for mid-day warmth. Extreme cold? Consider moving your workout indoors.

With the right prep, winter training can be a refreshing reset; not a reason to hibernate.

Blaine Taylor, MA, CSCS-RSCC, USAW is a performance coach at Barton Performance. Learn more about performance programs tailored to your abilities and goals at BartonHealth.org or by emailing performance@bartonhealth.org .