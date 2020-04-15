Douglas adds 3 positive virus patients; Over 70 percent of El Dorado cases have recovered

Douglas County health officials announced that three additional residents have contracted the coronavirus while El Dorado County recoveries continue to outnumber positive cases more than 2-to-1.

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center — Carson City and Douglas, Story and Lyon counties — reported six new cases in all and have 49 overall in the region with 11 recoveries.

The three new patients in Douglas include a girl under 18 years old, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s.

Carson City had a pair of women in their 50s and a Lyon woman in her 40s all returned positive results.

Officials said the cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable condition.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which oversees the region, is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

There are three Quad-County residents currently hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

El Dorado health officials added one positive case, from the Lake Tahoe region, but also announced two more recoveries.

The county has had 35 cases and 25 have recovered. El Dorado Hills has had 14 cases, Lake Tahoe 11 and Placerville five with a few other cases spread out.

There have been no deaths.

Washoe County reported an additional 32 positive cases but also announced 21 recoveries.

The county also suffered their 13th covid-related death, a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.

Overall, there have been 532 cases, 427 are active, and 92 recoveries. There are 34 patients in the hospital and 41 who have been discharged.

Placer County has 128 cases and has lost five residents. There are 17 patients in the hospital and five in intensive care.

In California, 758 people have died from a total of 23,338 cases.

In Nevada, there have been 130 deaths and 3,088 positive cases.