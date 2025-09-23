Douglas announces 2025 Business Spotlight Awards

At the 33rd annual Critical Issues Conference—hosted by the Business Council of Douglas County — four local businesses were honored with the 2025 Spotlight Award. The ceremony took place on September 22 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline.

The following businesses received the 2025 Douglas County Business Spotlight Awards:

Fox & Hound Smokehouse Bar & Grill – Giving Back

Settelmeyer Ranch – Preservation/Culture & History

Zephyr Cove Resort – Partnership

The Local Food Group – Innovation or Expansion

“Douglas County’s business community continues to lead the way toward a thriving future, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Douglas County Economic Vitality Manager Nikki Rudelbach. “This award represents more than achievements—it reflects the dedication, innovation, and perseverance that drive our local businesses to succeed.”

Each honoree was presented with an engraved lantern containing a glowing flameless candle—symbolizing the ongoing flame of Economic Vitality and the vision of building a “Community to Match the Scenery.”

The award selection process followed the same approach as in past years, with nominations gathered through input from business community partners, including local Chambers of Commerce, Main Street Gardnerville, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, and the Business Council of Douglas County.