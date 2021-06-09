Douglas authorities seek help in finding suspected car burglars

Authorities are seeking help in locating two suspected car burglars who used credit cards found in the car at a pair of businesses. (Provided)



STATELINE, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two suspects who allegedly stole a car and used credit cards that were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a vehicle was broken into on May 24 at the Cave Rock trailhead on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

A purse with several credit cards was stolen and a short time later, the stolen cards were used at the Walmart and Target in northern Douglas County. Video surveillance of these transactions show the pictured persons using the cards.

The first suspect is a black male adult with short hair. The second suspect is a black female adult with long braided hair. Both of the suspects appear to have distinctive hand and wrist tattoos.

All other leads have been exhausted in this case and the Sheriff’s Office is now seeking the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 and reference case No. 21SO14696.