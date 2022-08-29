Douglas commissioner hosting free picnic event on Saturday

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian is hosting a barbecue event this weekend to honor the “hard-working residents of Douglas County.”

The Labor Day weekend celebration event, Tark in the Park, will include free barbecue, drinks and ice cream along with music bounce houses and other activities.

The event, open to all, is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Minden Park, located at 1601 Sixth Street in Minden.

For more information, email tarkanian at tarkanian2020@gmail.com .