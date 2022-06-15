Douglas commissioner Rice wins primary

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County Commissioner Wes Rice has defeated Janet Murphy for the District 4 seat with more than 56% of the vote, according to the preliminary results from Nevada Secretary of State’s Office that were released after midnight.

Rice received 3,382 votes compared to 1,831 for Murphy (30%) and 808 for Natalie Yanish (13.42%).

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgan defeated challenger Heather MacDonnell 71.32% to 28.68%. Burgan received 4,361 votes to MacDonell’s 1,754.

Douglas resident Blayne Osborn received 52.71% of the vote for a 2-year term in Assembly District 39 compared to Ken Gray’s 47.29%.

Douglas resident Jim Wheeler beat Robin Titus for a 4-year term in Senate District 17 with 58.46% of the vote.

Douglas County School Board Area 7 candidate Dave Burns will go into the general election with a 293-vote edge over opponent Roberta Butterfield. Burns won the race with 46.35% of the vote, but not enough to hit 50% plus 1 required to win in the primary. Butterfield received 42.76% of the vote and Nicholas Brashears had 10.89%.

Turnout in Douglas County was 21.88%, with 2,409 voters casting their ballot on Election Day. There may be some adjustment over the next few days as ballots received in the mail are counted.

Kurt Hildebrand of the Record Courier contributed to this report.