Douglas commissioners seek increased VHR enforcement

STATELINE, Nev. — While agreeing current code enforcement efforts affecting vacation home rentals were inadequate, Douglas County commissioners aren’t seeking a cap on rentals at Lake Tahoe.

A report issued by a task force empaneled to explore the issue recommended additional enforcement and a 725-unit cap on rentals at Tahoe Township.

On Oct. 15, county commissioners discussed the task force report and instructed County Manager Patrick Cates to hire another code enforcement officer and establish an appellate board.

“The regulation of vacation home rentals is a complex topic with a wide range of views, which we saw reflected in the board discussions on Thursday,” Cates said. “It is clear there is agreement on the board that action is needed on VHR management in Douglas County. Although they did not reach general consensus on all the issues, there is broad recognition that current enforcement efforts are inadequate. This was expressed in the motion to add a code enforcement officer. This is a great first step for the board in setting the policy course for the future of VHRs in Douglas County.”

Commissioners asked Cates to come back with additional staffing recommendations, a completed database, and draft ordinances.

The task force was composed of 15 members, coordinated by assistant county manager and supported by staff members of Community Development, Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Fire and East Fork Fire.

Task Force recommendations included specific recommendations for caps on VHRs in Douglas County, establishing a tiered permitting system, recommendations on parking, noise, health and safety, trash, continuation of the VHR task force, education, and fees and staffing.

Issues with vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township in Douglas County are managed by HdL. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office handles noise and parking violations.

For non-emergency issues, contact the sheriff’s office at 775-782-5126. Call 911 if there’s an emergency.

All other complaints may be directed to douglascounty@hdlgov.com.