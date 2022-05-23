Douglas commissioners to hear microtransit presentation

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County Commissioners on Monday afternoon will hear a presentation about the future implementation of microtransit service on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Commissioners will receive the presentation from the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority at 1 p.m. For those that wish to be in person the presentation will be given at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Executive Offices Conference Room located at 169 U.S. Highway 50, in Stateline.

To watch the meeting, go online to https://youtu.be/xAGfUnuCQqk or to participate use the Zoom link at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YgvcIbrwTueADpgi6z_cvQ .

Commissioners in mid April 2020 passed a resolution that authorized the county to allocate up to one-half percent of the annual transient lodging rental tax for microtransit beginning in mid-July 2022.

The TLRT value is estimated at about $1.2 million. The agenda says 20 stakeholders have pledged $600,000 to implement microtransit service, leaving a shortfall of $600,000, roughly one-half of one percent of the TLRT generated within the Tahoe Township.

The 20 stakeholders include Lake Tahoe Community College, El Dorado County, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Keep Tahoe Blue, Tahoe South, Barton Health, Harveys and Harrah’s, Hard Rock, Bally’s, city of South Lake Tahoe, Ski Run Marina, Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe, The Shops at Heavenly Village, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Cecil’s Fountain Plaza, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Village Center, South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District

This is a presentation only with no action from commissioners. Public comment will be accepted.