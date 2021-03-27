Douglas commissioners will meet in person on Thursday

Douglas County updated their process for hosting public meetings. Beginning Thursday, county commissioners will hold hybrid meetings, a format which provides an in-person option for commissioners, staff, as well as the public to attend while also giving others the ability to attend by Zoom and watch via livestream, if they choose.

The in person location will be at the CIVIC Hall – 1604 Esmeralda Ave, Minden, Nev., 89423.

Douglas County is continuing to actively monitor and manage the COVID-19 level of risk in our community by implementing procedures to minimize contact among individuals and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in adherence with Governor Sisolak’s Declaration of Emergency and Directive 006 on public meetings.

Under the current gathering restrictions, the building allows for adequate social distancing and more members of the public to attend in-person than the commission chambers.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I am pleased to announce changes to our Board meeting format to give more options for public participation. We are not returning to the old way, but moving forward with a hybrid approach, using technology to adapt and allow people to participate in the meeting the way they most feel comfortable,” said Commission Chairman John Engels. “We are trying to maximize access for residents, commissioners, and staff and will be hosting meetings in this multi-format for the foreseeable future as we continue to transition through COVID-19 and move to reopening our county. I would like to thank the staff of the County Manager’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and our Public Health Officer, Dr. Holman, for making this possible.”