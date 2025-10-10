Douglas County announces community mini-presentations on stormwater planning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – Following the success of the September 17, 2025, Stormwater Workshop, the Douglas County Stormwater Division—building on its proactive commitment to public safety, open space preservation, and water resource management—is bringing the conversation directly to residents through a series of smaller, community-based presentations.

These sessions will highlight the importance of preserving open space, maintaining essential stormwater infrastructure for community safety and watershed health, and underscore one critical message: without a dedicated funding source, the County cannot ensure the long-term protection, resilience, and quality of life that residents depend on.

County staff will also highlight the Stormwater Division’s key program successes—milestones that reflect meaningful progress while underscoring the larger challenges that remain:

More than 4,600 inspections and maintenance activities completed since 2018

More than 33,000 cubic yards of material removed to keep waterways clear

More than $10 million in grant funding submitted to support improvements

Updates on 20+ current and planned projects, illustrating both accomplishments and ongoing challenges

“While we’ve made significant progress in managing stormwater, we’re still far from securing the sustainable, long-term funding this program needs,” County Manager Jenifer Davidson said. “Understanding the full scope of stormwater impacts and the County’s obligations is critical, but the real priority is establishing a reliable funding source to ensure this vital work can continue.”

Staff will be available at each session for discussion, ensuring residents have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions about stormwater planning in their community.

A presentation will be held during the October 16, 2025, Douglas County Commissioners meeting at Tahoe Justice Court (175 Highway 50, Stateline, NV 89449). The meeting starts at 10 a.m., but he stormwater presentation will not be heard until the afternoon.

“Stormwater affects everyone in Douglas County,” said Douglas County Stormwater Program Manager Courtney Walker. “The recent flooding in Ruhenstroth is a stark reminder of the real and immediate impacts these events can have on our communities. Our goal is to ensure residents have clear, accessible information, timely updates, and meaningful ways to engage in protecting and shaping the future of our watersheds.”

Visit the Douglas County website for more information.