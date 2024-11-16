Douglas County announces new Assistant County Manager

MINDEN, Nev. – Douglas County announced the selection of Wendy Lang as its new Assistant County Manager. Lang brings nearly 11 years of experience with Douglas County, including nine years as the Director of Human Resources. During her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in leading key initiatives and driving organizational transitions, most recently as Acting Assistant County Manager where she was instrumental in transitioning the governance of China Spring Youth Camp and developing the Douglas County Strategic Plan.

“I am honored to be selected as Assistant County Manager where I can continue to serve this community in a more impactful role,” Lang said. “This is an incredible team with strong leadership, and I look forward to working together on solutions that will support the future of Douglas County – a community I deeply care about and am proud to be a part of.”

A national search firm conducted an extensive recruitment for the Douglas County Assistant County Manager during the last several months. This was a competitive application process and it yielded strong candidates. The Assistant County Manager provides oversight of policy, services, and activities of various County departments, including progress on the strategic plan through interdepartmental collaboration as well as engagement with elected officials and external stakeholders.

“Wendy’s extensive experience with Douglas County and commitment to our community makes her a great choice for Assistant County Manager,” said Jenifer Davidson, Douglas County Manager. “As the Director of Human Resources, Wendy demonstrated exceptional leadership, a deep commitment to improving county operations, and a strong ability to collaborate with teams. In her new role as Assistant County Manager, Wendy will work closely with me and the Board of County Commissioners to continue to help guide the strategic direction of the county.”

Prior to her local-government experience, Lang spent several years working in the private sector across Northern Nevada, including in tourism and manufacturing industries. She possesses a master’s degree in business administration, as well as senior level certifications including ongoing professional development with an emphasis in business strategy, ethics, and leadership.

Wendy and her husband Josh have raised their family in Minden; they are proud parents to three busy children in elementary through high school, as well as a son who is serving in the United States Army. Lang and her family enjoy outdoor activities and community events in Douglas County whenever possible.

Douglas County Mission Statement: Working together with integrity and accountability, Douglas County provides cost-effective public services fostering a safe, healthy, scenic, and vibrant community for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors.