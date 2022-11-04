Douglas County authorities seek backhoe battery pilferer
Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help in identifying a man who took a backhoe battery from North Sunridge construction site on just after midnight on Aug. 11.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was first seen on surveillance video around 9:51 p.m. Aug. 10 inside the fenced off area of the site.
He left the area and then returned around 90 minutes later at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11 and took the battery.
“After exhausting all leads the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the unknown male suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 with any information related to the case. Reference DCSO case No. 22SO20685.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.