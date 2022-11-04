Douglas County authorities seek backhoe battery pilferer

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126

Provided

Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help in identifying a man who took a backhoe battery from North Sunridge construction site on just after midnight on Aug. 11.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was first seen on surveillance video around 9:51 p.m. Aug. 10 inside the fenced off area of the site.

He left the area and then returned around 90 minutes later at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11 and took the battery.

“After exhausting all leads the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the unknown male suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 with any information related to the case. Reference DCSO case No. 22SO20685.