Douglas County Board of Commissioners accepting applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards

MINDEN, Nev. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on volunteer advisory boards. These advisory boards provide valuable input to the Board of Commissioners on a wide range of issues that directly affect the community.

Eligibility requirements vary depending on the board; however, all applicants must be residents of Douglas County. Current vacancies include:

911 Surcharge Advisory Committee – 4 positions (3 full terms expiring Dec. 2027; 1 partial term expiring Dec. 2026; 1 Local Exchange Carrier Representative, term expiring Dec. 2027)

– 4 positions (3 full terms expiring Dec. 2027; 1 partial term expiring Dec. 2026; 1 Local Exchange Carrier Representative, term expiring Dec. 2027) Airport Authority Committee – 4 positions (1 Soaring Community, 1 Community-at-Large, 1 Airport Powered Community, 1 Business Community; all terms expiring Dec. 2027)

– 4 positions (1 Soaring Community, 1 Community-at-Large, 1 Airport Powered Community, 1 Business Community; all terms expiring Dec. 2027) Audit Committee – 2 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2029)

– 2 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2029) Board of Equalization – 3 positions (1 partial term expiring Dec. 2026; 2 full terms expiring Dec. 2029)

– 3 positions (1 partial term expiring Dec. 2026; 2 full terms expiring Dec. 2029) Genoa Historic District Commission – 3 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2027)

– 3 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2027) Parks & Recreation Advisory Board – 3 positions (2 Carson Valley residents; 1 Tahoe Township resident; all terms expiring Dec. 2027)

– 3 positions (2 Carson Valley residents; 1 Tahoe Township resident; all terms expiring Dec. 2027) Planning Commission – 2 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2029)

– 2 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2029) Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board – 3 positions (2 Tahoe Township residents; 1 VHR permit holder/Tahoe Township resident)

– 3 positions (2 Tahoe Township residents; 1 VHR permit holder/Tahoe Township resident) Water Conveyance Advisory Committee – 3 positions (terms expiring Dec. 2029)

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. Appointments will be made at the Special Meeting of the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

For a full list of vacancies and to complete an online application, please visit:

Douglas County Boards and Commissions