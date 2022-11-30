Douglas County brings VHR permitting process in house

STATELINE, Nev. — While the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Panel continues to work on regulations, Douglas County is bringing the permitting process in house.

The county contracted with HDL Companies in August 2019 to handle tracking the rentals and permitting process.

However, the company has come under some criticism, notably last year when the panel dealt with two appeals from VHR operators who said they hadn’t received notice their permits expired.

The county is transferring permitting to an internal process using Accela Analytics.

“I know that these changes will be beneficial to the VHR process and will make it easier to service your needs,” said VHR Program Manager Ernie Strehlow.

Existing and new permit applications will require the user to create a new account in Accela ACA, and will no longer be directed to register with HDL.

“This change allows Douglas County to begin to manage the entire permitting process with Internal VHR personnel and create a one-stop shop of services and data,” officials said.

VHR operators should receive an email soon with the links and instructions on how to file. Renewal emails are being sent out now for January renewals, while VHR Waitlist invitees are also being sent out.

Those who have additional questions are urged to visit Douglas County’s VHR portal or to contact their offices directly at 775-782-6214.

Vacation home rentals are limited to Tahoe Township in Douglas County. In East Fork, those wishing to rent to visitors are required to obtain approval of a bed and breakfast, which requires them to be living on the property when guests are there.