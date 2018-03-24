Douglas County chief financial officer resigns

Douglas County's chief financial officer tendered her resignation on Tuesday, March 20.

Vicki Moore was promoted April 24, 2017, to the job overseeing the county's finance department.

"This was a difficult departure, and we wish her the best in her future career endeavors," said County Manager Larry Werner.

Douglas County is currently working through the fiscal year budget for 2018-2019.

Moore last appeared before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on March 15 where she secured approval of an extension of the county's contract with its auditor and approval of a new financial policy.