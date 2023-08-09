Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office Working To Rectify Small Number Of Inaccurate Property-Tax Bills

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s office has been made aware that a small number of residents have been affected by a programming error on their 2023-2024 property tax bills. Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans and her office are working to identify every affected property to be sure that every single dollar is correctly allocated and accounted for. The Clerk-Treasurer’s office is currently scanning all properties in the County to identify any possible miscalculations and will issue new statements to those affected.

This year, the County employed a brand-new vendor to process the 2023-2024 property-tax bills. The affected properties appear to be isolated to Tahoe Township. The programming error has been identified and new property tax bills, along with a letter identifying the issue, will be mailed out to the affected properties in the coming week.

“I deeply regret that this error occurred and my team and I are working tirelessly to correct it,” said Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans. “Based on the data we received, this appears to be a very-isolated incident and we’re working to rectify the problem immediately.”

Affected Residents living within the Tahoe Township that feel their property may have been impacted by the system error may email the Clerk-Treasurer’s office at ctmanagers@douglasnv.us .

Sourced by Douglas County Nevada