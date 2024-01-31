Douglas County Commissioners approve 2023 Comprehensive Trails Plan; ‘Road diet’ not included

First map of the entire trail system including proposals for new trails.

STATELINE, Nev. – The Board of Douglas County Commissioners approved an update to the 2023 Douglas County Comprehensive Trails Plan at the Board of Commissioners on January 18.

The Tahoe East Shore Alliance is calling it another win while the interim county manager Scott Morgan is calling it a living document in need of continuous work.

TESA, also known as the “Road Warriors” came together to fight Nevada Department Of Transportation’s Corridor Management Plan which would revert the scenic byway to something more like the original 2-lane roadway of 1962.

The interest of the TESA group was peaked when the plan was first on the agenda in December.

“The same consultant, with the same plans, and the bike lanes next to the highway naturally made us worry that this was a new version of the same plan that Nevada Department of High Transportation proposed for the Corridor Management Plan. It needs to be a permanent part of the plan,” said District 4 resident, Elisabeth Lerhardt said she was pleased with the way it has been adjusted to clarify that no lane reduction would be acceptable.

“I wasn’t invited to the workshops, neither was my neighbor,” Lernhardt provided public comment regarding an unidentified portion of Douglas County at the lake being overlooked during Wood Rogers’ outreach and requested more transparency and a meeting to discuss the lake issues that are unique to the other districts, county-wide.

“We sent a press released to the Record Courier and Tahoe Tribune June 1, 2023, announcing a survey online and the July 25 meeting, the largest GID at the lake is KGID so we did a public presentation to that elected board in an open meeting because they represent the largest population in the basin, and we wanted to hear if they had any input into our plan representing that number of residents as well as take public comment,” prior to that Morgan told the Tribune that social media and announcements at meetings were made to invite the general population to the open meetings held in the four major areas of Douglas County.

The Wood Rogers consulting company, hired to assist, explained the trail’s update was produced over the course of a year after holding nearly 30 meetings between public stakeholders and other collaborating agencies with four public workshops to collect feedback on the trails is to “improve the quality of life while also improving the economy, and coming up with a design and implementation process,” according to the Principal Planner for Wood Rogers, Derek Kirkland.

“How many steps are you going to have in the development in this product,” District 5 Commissioner, Walt Nowosad, inquired on the status of the project plan and how many steps it might be; typically there are seven according to the commissioner.

“There’s so many complications,” Morgan continued, to get “from line on the map to action” will depend on several factors but at present, the interim manager said, “we are identifying the need with the general plan.”

Kirkland explained that costs fluctuate, needs and desires of the community change as does the technology. Electric bikes for example, change the way individuals access and use trails creating need for adjustments along the way.

More than ten agencies collaborated to create an “inventory” map consisting of all existing trails as an with proposed trails based on the feedback received directly from the community.

“Public safety has got to be a chief concern when we look at pedestrian and bicycle,” Mark Gardner, Commissioner for District 3 said that reducing lanes and “road diets” are not an acceptable part of the plan and added, “I want to reassure the public in this process, we’re not endorsing that as part of this plan.”

Gardner interrupted Morgan as he responded asking for him to speak up so it was clear to all stating he gets a great deal of public comment “my computer just blows up about concerns about the public safety, this board has been very vocal that to reduce lanes to accommodate vehicles is not an acceptable plan.”

“We will not reduce lanes, we specifically addressed this in two places in the update,” Morgan provided further clarification, “The plan has always been a premiere world class bike path to be as close to Lake Tahoe as possible, never has it envisioned to have this bike path on HWY 50 behind k-rail, to get around Lake Tahoe. There will and may be a signalized crossing or in the right of way out of necessity but lanes will not be taken away or reduced.”

“We take seriously our continuing obligation to keep a watchful eye over Hwy 50 and other events impacting the East Shore,” TESA founder and 12 year resident Brett Tibbits told the Tribune. He added they remain cautiously optimistic .

“I can’t say enough good about Carson Valley Trails Association,” said Sharla Hales District 2 commissioner.

She commended the collaborative group on the successful work of managing and said, “I use the trails, the maps, website, I don’t know of any other organization that has set out to do something so big with just a dedicated group of volunteers and I can’t thank them enough.”