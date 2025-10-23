Douglas County Commissioners meet in Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Commissioners met in Stateline, Nev. on Thursday, Oct. 17, to hear several Lake Tahoe related issues.

STR rate increase

The commission approved a 9.69% increase to the South Tahoe Refuse Company’s rates for the 2026 calendar year. The increase is primarily due to increases in the Consumer Price Index, along with an increase in chipping fees.

Douglas County is represented by Commissioner Wes Rice on the South Lake Tahoe Basin Waste Management Authority board, along with the City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County. The board oversees STR rate increases and unanimously recommended moving ahead with the increase. All three members must be present and vote unanimously in order for an increase to move forward.

Douglas County does not require residents to pay for trash haul away; residents are able to self-haul, although for Tahoe residents, that means driving their trash down to the valley.

Stormwater

Douglas County staff have been giving a series of presentations about the County’s stormwater program and upcoming hurdles the county may face in funding the program.

According to staff, and several public commenters, the stormwater program has been widely successful. The county is required to track and reduce Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), which in Tahoe consists of fine sediment particles, nitrogen and phosphorus.

They have milestone requirements they must meet each year and are awarded credits for projects that reduce TMDL. Three ways to get credits include road operations, parcel best management practices and water quality improvement projects.

While staff says they are currently meeting their milestone goals, they anticipate an increase in the milestones in the future.

While lake clarity is a focus of the program, it also prioritizes infrastructure maintenance. The county, especially in the valley, has had several flooding events over the years, which the program works to avoid in the future.

When looking at county infrastructure, over 95% is in good condition, which is up from about 50% when the stormwater program was launched. Since 2018, 5,352 inspections and maintenance of culverts, basins, and storm drains have been logged. Nearly 82,000,000 pounds of sediment have been removed.

The budget currently sets aside $1 million but staff say that’s not enough for eventual repair of assets or replacement of equipment.

With changes in the federal government, funding is uncertain so staff is recommending that local governments do not rely on support from the federal government at the moment.

At the current funding levels, the current Stormwater Division operations are not sustainable and staff projects that within five years, they’ll have to cut services. To properly fund the program, the county needs about $4-5 million annually.

Staff is recommending the formation of a Stormwater Utility District, costing residents about $6 a month, that would fully fund the program.

They’ve also looked at a sales tax but say it wouldn’t generate enough money.

Public comment was widely in support of the district.

The county is continuing to give presentations on the topic. To see the full presentation, visit https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=21000228 .

Other Items

The Liquor Board approved the addition of William R Vandenburg, Jr. to the existing On-Site Unrestricted License, Caterer’s Liquor License, and Entertainment Endorsement for Global Spectrum, LP, dba Tahoe Blue Events Center.

They presented a proclamation commending the Tahoe Knight Monsters, DLC Hockey, Tim Tebow, David Hodges, and Zawyer Sports for their successful inaugural season and for their lasting contributions to the economic vitality, community spirit, and entertainment landscape of Douglas County. The Proclamation was accepted by Tahoe Knight Monsters mascot, Tessie.

They also heard a presentation from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority of the Fiscal Year 2024–25 Annual Report.