Douglas County commissioners to shop for cheaper Lake Tahoe meeting spot

STATELINE, Nev. — A proposal to end meetings at Lake Tahoe was greeted with a proposal to look at less expensive alternatives to the $50,000 a year charged for the space.

Douglas County commissioners voted 4-0 to look for alternatives to the Tahoe Transportation Center as a meeting venue.

The request to stop meeting at Stateline was made by Commissioner John Engels, who has been feuding with the Tahoe-Douglas Visitors Authority over redevelopment area No. 2.

Commissioners met at Tahoe Township Justice Court before the transportation center was built. The Douglas County School Board also uses the room to meet.

Around the turn of the century, the county was asked to stop meeting in the justice courtroom because the space was needed for judicial purposes.

Commissioners have held one meeting a month at Lake Tahoe for more than 30 years, starting in response to a cityhood effort in Stateline.

While voters rejected the prospect of a city, commissioners felt it was important to meet at the Lake. The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission also holds meetings at Stateline.

The county is also exploring options on a request by golf course homeowners for an ordinance to require courses to file a closure plan with the county to ensure continued maintenance.

Genoa Lake Resort Course threatened to close last year over a dispute with residents over a proposal to build more homes at the property.

That threat passed, but property owners on the golf course have contacted residents at the county’s other golf courses in order to bolster their cause.

There are a half-dozen golf course communities in Carson Valley, but there are also large tracts of privately-owned open space across the Valley.

The ordinance proposed is based on one approved by the city of Henderson earlier this year.

The Nevada Legislature introduced a bill with a similar requirement, but that bill died in the Assembly after being watered down to a study.