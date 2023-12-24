Douglas County Commissioners vote to ban vacation home rentals north of Cave Rock

CAVE ROCK, Nev. – A ban on Vacation Home Rentals north of Cave Rock will go into effect following a heated discussion by Douglas County Commissioners.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners met to deliberate on the potential prohibition of VHRs north of Cave Rock State Park—an issue of significant concern for homeowners and vacation home renters in Douglas County. In the end, the commissioners voted, with a 3-2 majority, in favor of implementing the ban.

This decision was made despite the planning commission’s decision on Dec. 12 to vote against recommending the ordinance change.

Commissioner Sharla Hales expressed reservations about the proposed ordinance, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between those wanting to rent homes and homeowners. She argued against a categorical assumption that all high tourist-designated areas are equivalent and questioned the rational basis for the government’s interest.

In response to Commissioner Hales’ explicit inquiry, Ernie Strehlow, the Program Manager, stated that there is not necessarily any data supporting the notion that banning Vacation Home Rentals (VHRs) north of Cave Rock would be a favorable idea.

“God did not create beautiful Lake Tahoe for a privileged few,” Hales said.

Hales voted against the adoption of the ordinance, which was seconded by Vice Chairman Wesley Rice. Commissioner Dan Tarkanian voted to adopt the ordinance, seconded by Commissioner Walt Nowosad, and given a third by Chairman Mark Gardner.

Gardner questioned whether the county has the jurisdiction to determine VHR suitability and density in specific neighborhoods, but ultimately decided to make a decision in favor of the banning. Obviously having wrestled with the decision, Gardner said he has “lost many nights of sleep” over this issue.

During the public comment section, there was widespread opposition to the ordinance, with concerns about passing regulations without sufficient facts or logic. One community member related the ordinance to a “demented game of whack a mole.”

A resident expressed concern about the potential impact on families who have been coming to Glenbrook for generations. This resident voiced that Glenbrook serves as a crucial entertainment hub, and the tradition of spending summers there is integral to many families. He said residents rely on income from VHRs to pay taxes and sustain their living in Glenbrook.

Nowosad criticized the flawed financial impact report and emphasized the need for enforcement, considering unsubstantiated reports as a vulnerability in VHR regulation.

Many find the proposed ordinance “arbitrary and capricious,” and there are suspicions that one commissioner, Danny Tarkanian is favoring a wealthy community member in Glenbrook, raising concerns about potential special interests. Tarkanian responded to these accusations with a 20 minute speech. He explained that the community member was a friend of his parents, and they had not been in contact until he assumed the role of Commissioner.

He questioned whether he should refrain from taking action and pursuing what he believes in as a Commissioner simply because a family friend shares a similar viewpoint. He argued that the current program for VHRs is not effective and pointed out the scarcity of public beaches north of Cave Rock. He also reemphasized that members of the Glenbrook HOA can operate VHRs.

Legal counsel for the county did not weigh-in on this issue during the meeting.

Both sides of the argument have threatened lawsuits, which the Tribune will be writing about in a future article.