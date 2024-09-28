Douglas County Community Services Foundation launches fundraiser with Tahoe Knight Monsters

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Community Services Foundation is excited to announce a unique fundraising initiative in partnership with the Tahoe Knight Monsters hockey team! This collaboration gives the community a chance to support local programs while enjoying thrilling live hockey games.

For each ticket purchased through the exclusive Douglas County & Tahoe Knight Monsters Appreciation link , 25% of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Douglas County Community Services Foundation. These funds will help support vital community services and programs throughout the county, benefitting residents of all ages.

Whether you’re a diehard hockey fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is a fantastic way to enjoy a great game while giving back. And the best part? This fundraiser is open to everyone. So spread the word and invite friends and family to join in the fun!

Supporting Our Community:

The funds raised will go towards various community initiatives managed by the Douglas County Community Services Foundation. From youth programs to family services, your ticket purchase will directly contribute to enhancing the quality of life in Douglas County.

“This partnership with the Tahoe Knight Monsters is an exciting opportunity for everyone in our community to come together, enjoy a great game, and support the local services we all rely on,” said Douglas County Community Services Foundation Chairwoman of the Board Renea Louie. “The more tickets sold through this special link, the more we can do to help our residents.”

How to Get Involved:

Visit the special link: Douglas County & Tahoe Knight Monsters Appreciation Buy your tickets at a discounted rate Watch an exciting game and know that 25 percent of your purchase goes back to the community!

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are thrilled to be part of this effort, and their games promise to be packed with high-energy action and fun for all ages. From recreational hockey nights to special family-friendly events, this is a perfect way to enjoy live sports while making a difference in the community.