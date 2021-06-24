Douglas County conducting broadband survey

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County businesses and residents are being asked to participate in a broadband survey to gather information on current internet demand in Douglas County regarding providers used, level of satisfaction, and interest in upgraded speeds.

The survey is currently open and will be available through July 23. All residents and businesses within the communities in Douglas County are encouraged to participate. Results will be tabulated and available by mid-August.

In May 2021 Douglas County formed a Broadband Action team and began the process of developing a Whole Community Connectivity Approach to Broadband Planning. Working with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Technology and Innovation, the surveys will assist in planning strategies for better connectivity within the Douglas County community.

Links to take the survey are posted on the Douglas County website and on Douglas County Social Media pages. Paper copies of the residential survey are also available at the Minden and Zephyr Cove Libraries, the Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville, and the Kahle Community Center in Stateline.

A visitor survey is also being developed and will be launched at a later date soon.





The surveys are available in both English and Spanish.

Visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov and scroll down to News & Announcements to the the survey.