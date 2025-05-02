Douglas County continues to clean up voter roll

MINDEN, Nev. – The Douglas County Elections Office has made significant progress in its ongoing effort to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter registration rolls, a vital process required by state and federal law.

On April 7, 2025, the Elections Office mailed 562 address confirmation cards to active registered voters whose previous mail had been returned as undeliverable. In accordance with NRS 293.530, voters who do not respond within 33 days will have their status changed to inactive.

As of May 1, 2025, 223 of those cards have been returned:

18 voters responded with updated or confirmed addresses.

176 voters were marked as inactive due to returned mail.

29 voters were canceled as they have moved out of Douglas County.

The remaining 339 voters will be changed to inactive status if no response is received by May 12, 2025.

In a separate action on April 30, 2025, the Douglas County Elections Office removed 1,721 inactive voters from the voter registration rolls. These individuals had no voting activity since before the 2022 General Election and met the criteria for removal under election laws.

“This process is not just a legal requirement—it’s a fundamental part of ensuring election integrity,” said Amy Burgans, Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer. “We take great pride in maintaining clean and accurate voter rolls. Keeping our records current helps us uphold public trust and ensures that every eligible voter has a smooth experience at the polls.”

The Douglas County Elections Office encourages residents to check their registration status and make updates if needed by visiting RegisterToVote.NV.Gov . Updated voter registration statistics are also available at GoVoteDouglas.com .

For questions or assistance, contact the Election Office at elections@douglasnv.us or 775-783-6095.