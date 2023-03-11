Douglas County declares flooding emergency

STATELINE, Nev. — A state of emergency has been declared by Douglas County commissioners to seek assistance from the Nevada Governor and state agencies during the current flooding incident.

“The county’s decision came amid a period of significant precipitation,” officials said. “With saturated soil and more rain and snowfall on the way, the county remains concerned about localized flooding.”

Buckeye Road has been subject to serious flooding through the day and there are indications that Fish Springs Road is being undermined by Pine Nut Creek. Out R Way has been reported as impassible by sheriff’s deputies.

The declaration has been submitted to the State of Nevada and will allow regional partners to speed up the delivery of resources, more effectively request additional resources, speed up recovery, and meet the needs of the community during a time of crisis.

“I support the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners’ decision to declare a local state of emergency,” Chairman Mark Gardner said. “The declaration allows the county to use our available resources to the fullest extent, while securing additional resources to help our community members prepare and respond to the current winter storm.”

The county has activated an emergency operations center to more effectively respond to needs around the county. Residents may call 775-783-6038 to report any nonemergency-related flood concerns.