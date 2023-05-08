Douglas County foundation generating money for emergency shelters

Kahle Community Center

Provided/Douglas County

A fundraising effort is underway to equip the community centers at Kahle Community Center in Lake Tahoe and Topaz Ranch Estates with emergency generators.

Community Services Director Scott Morgan announced that the Douglas County Community Services Foundation is working to raise $200,000 to purchase the generators.

The addition of emergency generators will allow the centers on either end of the county to be used as an emergency shelters during community emergencies and when those areas are experiencing power outages.

During the worst of this winter, the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel provided shelter for Lake Tahoe residents, while south county residents were isolated from the shelter at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville by the closure of Highway 395 due to flooding.

During the Tamarack Fire, when the highway was closed for weeks at a time, residents had to seek shelter in Smith Valley.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Community Services Foundation announced its 2023-2024 board, electing Renea Louie as board chairwoman.

Also elected were Vice Chairwoman Bobbi Thompson, Vice Chairwoman Brenda Robertson; Treasurer Dave Brady, Secretary Natalia Vander Laan, directors Doug Sonneman, Gary Dove, Morgan, and stakeholders Liz Baumgartner, Brian Fitzgerald, and Brook Adie.

“The foundation’s mission has been connecting the passions of philanthropists with the needs of the community and senior centers countywide and to empower donors to focus on the joy of giving and positively affecting the lives of thousands of citizens,” according to the county. “The mission to support the critical services and building needs by providing financial resources to develop programs that inspire healthy activities, support senior meals and activities, youth learning, creative exchange, athletic programs, and much more.”

The foundation has funded many projects including fully equipping the Valley Community and Senior Center gym equipment, flooring, building equipment, furniture, the Douglas County Emergency Generator, Grand Flagpole Project, entry marquis, and the rock-climbing wall. The Foundation has provided new fitness equipment at the Kahle Community Center and Gymnasium and recently remodeled and expanded the kitchen at the Topaz Ranch Estates Neighborhood Center.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have such outstanding leaders in our community serve and play a pivotal role in the Foundation in supporting the community and senior centers,” Louie said. “Their immense individual and collective connections across the community are key in the tremendous success of the Foundation’s purpose and goals and the impressive breadth of services the community and senior centers provide countywide.”

The Foundation purchased 500 pairs of skates for family roller skating night and all the equipment to support archery tag nights. In 2016, the foundation funded youth and teen scholarship program raising more than $400,000 to provide gymnasium memberships to any Douglas County youth who desires a membership.

For those interested in supporting the youth and teen scholarship program or participating in the emergency generator project, the Foundation will provide a tour or additional information on how the community can support the 2023 fundraising goals.

Contact the Douglas County Community Services Foundation by email at info@DCCSF.com or by mail at P.O. Box 838, Minden, NV 89423 or call them at 775-782-9829.