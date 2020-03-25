Douglas County has 3rd case of COVID-19, a woman with no travel history

A third Douglas County case of the coronavirus was announced on Wednesday morning.

A Douglas woman in her 60s with no recent travel history was confirmed to have the virus by Carson City Health & Human Services.

The first case in Lyon County was also announced on Wednesday. That case involves a man in his 60s who had recently traveled to the Bay Area.

“All cases are self-isolating in their home and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease,” health spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said. “Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve our communities.”

The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is 775-283-4789.