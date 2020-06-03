Douglas County has high early-voter turnout for June primary

Douglas County has one of the highest early-voter turnouts in the state for the June 9 primary according to statistics released Wednesday by the Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

The election is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballot and one out of every three registered voters in Douglas (33%) have voted.

Lincoln County leads the way at 40%, White Pine is at 34% and Humboldt is at 33%. The two largest counties in the state, Clark in Southern Nevada and Washoe in the northern part, are at 15% and 18%, respectively.

As of Tuesday, 276,456 of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to Nevada voters have been cast. An additional 636 voters have cast a ballot in person during the early voting period.

The current turnout is at 17%, slightly under the 23% turnout for the 2018 primary and just behind 19% turnout for the 2016 primary.

Officials said the highest turnout percentage occurred in 2006 and 2010 when 30% of registered voters submitted a ballot.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of mail-in ballots returned to our county election offices,” said Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, in a press release. “We encourage all Nevadans to return their mail ballots to ensure that their vote is counted. In order to be counted, ballots must be postmarked on or before June 9 or dropped off in person by 7 p.m. on June 9.”

Additional 2020 primary election turnout statistics include:

• Of all the ballots cast so far, 43% have been cast by registered Democrats, 41% have been cast by registered Republicans, and 16% have been cast by registered nonpartisans or voters registered with a minor political party.

• Turnout by registered Democrats is currently at 19%, while turnout by registered Republicans is at 21%. Turnout by voters registered as nonpartisan or with a minor political party is at 10%.

• Of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to registered voters, 248,868 have been returned to the county election official by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable. This represents nearly 14% of all ballots mailed.

• Of the 276,456 mail ballots that have been cast so far, 6,136 require a signature cure. A signature cure is required when the voter either forgets to sign the ballot return envelope or the voter’s signature on the ballot return envelope does not match the signature on file for the voter at the county election office. Voted ballots requiring a signature cure represent just over 2% of all the mail ballots returned to date.

The numbers included in this release are unaudited totals of ballots received by the close of each business day and are provided by Nevada’s county election officials. The numbers change on a daily basis. Before being counted, all returned mail ballots are verified to ensure the voter information and signature matches the voter registration data on file.

Nevada’s primary election has three options to cast a vote: mail-in, designated drop-off location, or by personal appearance at limited polling locations in each county. Voters appearing in person to cast their ballot will be given a paper ballot, except in Washoe County where voting machines will be used.

In addition to early voting being available now in all counties until Friday, June 5, below are key dates leading up to the June 9 primary election:

Now until June 4 – Those registering to vote online or update existing registration online at http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election but must vote by personal appearance at a polling location.

June 4 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to participate in the 2020 primary election. After this date, voter registration will only be available in person on June 5 and June 9 at any county polling location.

June 9 – Election day – Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 9. Ballots returned in person at a drop-off location must be received by 7 p.m. on June 9. Also, on this day, there will be limited voting by personal appearance available for those who are not able to vote a mail ballot.

For more information on the 2020 Nevada primary election, please visit http://www.MailItInNevada.com or follow the Nevada Secretary of State on Facebook or Twitter.