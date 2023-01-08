Douglas County hires community relations manager

Eric Cachinero



As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s background in public service — coupled with his experience with Nevada Magazine-Travel Nevada — will prove to be immensely beneficial to Douglas County as we look for new ways to tell the story of the great work being done every day in our community.”

A native Nevadan, Cachinero brings more than ten years’ experience working in Nevada media and public relations to Douglas County. He grew up in Sparks and graduated from the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in print journalism.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to bring my passion for Nevada media to Douglas County,” Cachinero said. “I understand the ethos of our community, and I strive to offer my best to Douglas County residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Prior to joining Douglas County, Cachinero worked more than eight years as associate editor for Nevada Magazine-Travel Nevada, and nearly two years as public information officer for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. During this time, he traveled tens of thousands of miles across the Silver State, honing his knowledge of Nevada’s communities and wide-open spaces. He is the author of “Odyssey of a Ghost Town Explorer” — his 12,000-mile tale detailing his adventures and misadventures exploring Nevada’s ghost towns.

Cachinero lives in the Carson Valley with his wife, Jillian, and their wirehaired pointers, Opal and Genoa. When he’s not hiking, fly fishing, or trail running with his family, he can usually be found exploring Nevada’s backroads by Jeep or motorcycle.