Douglas County honored at DeBoer Excellence in Planning Awards

MINDEN, Nev. – Douglas County’s Comprehensive Trails Plan has been honored with the Outstanding Rural Plan or Project award at the 2024 DeBoer Excellence in Planning Awards. This prestigious recognition, presented by the Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA), celebrates exceptional planning projects that significantly impact Nevada’s communities.

The award—presented by Nevada APA Chapter President Scott Carey—was accepted by Douglas County Community Services Director Brook Adie and Wood Rogers Senior Land Use/Transportation Planner Derek Kirkland during the 52nd Annual Nevada State Planning Conference held on October 21-22, 2024, at MEET in Downtown Las Vegas. The conference, themed “Growth Matters – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow,” brought together planners from across the state to discuss key issues and innovative solutions for Nevada’s future.

The Douglas County Comprehensive Trails Plan was recognized for its comprehensive approach to enhancing rural connectivity and outdoor recreation. This plan reflects the county’s commitment to developing sustainable infrastructure that promotes community well-being and environmental stewardship.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” said Community Services Director Brook Adie. “The Comprehensive Trails Plan is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our community, stakeholders, and planning professionals dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Douglas County.”

The DeBoer Excellence in Planning Awards are named after Saco Reink DeBoer, a master city planner of the twentieth century and author of the Boulder City plan. These awards honor outstanding planning projects and individual initiatives that positively impact Nevada, recognizing originality, innovation, engagement, implementation, and effectiveness.

For more information about the Douglas County Comprehensive Trails Plan and other planning initiatives, please click here .