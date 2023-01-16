Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

Heavenly Lake Tahoe experienced downed power lines during January storms.

Provided/Ski Heavenly

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523

Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue.

“The tool helps the county assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources,” officials said. “The damage assessment tool is used by the county to report and track crowdsourced issues. The tool quickly provides information and documentation so staff can evaluate the situation, plan a response, and track images as events unfold across Douglas County.”

Reporting damage via the tool does not replace filing an insurance claim nor does it provide a means for reimbursement from the government.

“The tool allows the county to log issues during an event so staff can utilize the data for future capital improvement projects or repairs in an effort to reduce damage during a future event,” officials said. “Other issues like streetlight outages or potholes in roads should be reported through the county’s report a concern tool.”

With another round of weather due this weekend, officials are asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions.